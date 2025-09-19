137 Shares in Fair Isaac Corporation $FICO Bought by Financiere des Professionnels Fonds d investissement inc.

Financiere des Professionnels Fonds d investissement inc. bought a new position in Fair Isaac Corporation (NYSE:FICO – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 137 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $250,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd bought a new position in Fair Isaac in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Fair Isaac during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Fair Isaac by 41.7% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 17 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. Mechanics Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Fair Isaac during the 1st quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Hollencrest Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of Fair Isaac by 766.7% during the 1st quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 26 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.75% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

FICO has been the subject of several research reports. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on shares of Fair Isaac from $2,575.00 to $1,950.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Fair Isaac from $1,650.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 18th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Fair Isaac from $1,590.00 to $1,640.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Fair Isaac in a report on Thursday, July 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Fair Isaac from $2,600.00 to $2,300.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,101.71.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO William J. Lansing sold 6,011 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,537.50, for a total value of $9,241,912.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 42,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $64,787,175. This represents a 12.48% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 18,032 shares of company stock valued at $28,153,015. Corporate insiders own 3.46% of the company’s stock.

Fair Isaac Price Performance

Fair Isaac stock opened at $1,524.09 on Friday. Fair Isaac Corporation has a 1-year low of $1,300.00 and a 1-year high of $2,402.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 1.35. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1,466.43 and its 200 day moving average is $1,720.23.

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The technology company reported $8.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.75 by $0.82. Fair Isaac had a net margin of 32.80% and a negative return on equity of 48.88%. The company had revenue of $536.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $520.40 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $6.25 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. Fair Isaac has set its FY 2025 guidance at 29.150-29.150 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Fair Isaac Corporation will post 24.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fair Isaac declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Thursday, June 19th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the technology company to repurchase up to 2.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Fair Isaac Company Profile

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and digital decisioning technologies and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Scores and Software. The Software segment provides pre-configured analytic and decision management solution designed for various business needs or processes, such as account origination, customer management, customer engagement, fraud detection, financial crimes compliance, and marketing, as well as associated professional services.

