2,051 Shares in MarketAxess Holdings Inc. $MKTX Purchased by Gateway Investment Advisers LLC

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 2,051 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $458,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in MarketAxess by 200.0% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 120 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB boosted its stake in MarketAxess by 49.1% in the first quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 164 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in MarketAxess in the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its stake in MarketAxess by 57.4% in the first quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 222 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the period. Finally, Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in MarketAxess in the first quarter valued at approximately $56,000. 99.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have commented on MKTX shares. Barclays decreased their target price on MarketAxess from $237.00 to $200.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on MarketAxess from $217.00 to $208.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 11th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on MarketAxess from $283.00 to $274.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on MarketAxess from $295.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Finally, Argus upgraded MarketAxess from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $212.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, August 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $228.09.

In other MarketAxess news, CRO Kevin M. Mcpherson sold 1,494 shares of MarketAxess stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.32, for a total transaction of $276,868.08. Following the transaction, the executive directly owned 67,681 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,542,642.92. The trade was a 2.16% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Stephen P. Casper sold 1,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.59, for a total transaction of $298,544.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 43,208 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,062,180.72. This represents a 3.57% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ MKTX opened at $179.71 on Friday. MarketAxess Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $178.20 and a twelve month high of $296.68. The stock has a market cap of $6.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.25, a PEG ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.88. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $194.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $209.97.

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The financial services provider reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.06. MarketAxess had a net margin of 26.62% and a return on equity of 20.41%. The firm had revenue of $219.46 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $218.05 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.72 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that MarketAxess Holdings Inc. will post 7.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 20th were given a dividend of $0.76 per share. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 20th. MarketAxess’s payout ratio is presently 51.18%.

MarketAxess Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an electronic trading platform for institutional investor and broker-dealer companies worldwide. The company offers trading technology that provides liquidity access in U.S. high-grade bonds, U.S. high-yield bonds, emerging market debt, eurobonds, municipal bonds, U.S.

