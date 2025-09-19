2,150 Shares in Nasdaq, Inc. $NDAQ Acquired by Financiere des Professionnels Fonds d investissement inc.

Financiere des Professionnels Fonds d investissement inc. acquired a new position in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 2,150 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $192,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Grove Bank & Trust grew its holdings in Nasdaq by 194.6% in the 1st quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 327 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Nasdaq in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Highline Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in Nasdaq by 1,509.5% in the 1st quarter. Highline Wealth Partners LLC now owns 338 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in Nasdaq in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, AlphaQuest LLC bought a new position in Nasdaq in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. 72.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Nasdaq

In other news, SVP Michelle Lynn Daly sold 8,691 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.45, for a total value of $812,173.95. Following the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 8,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $829,742.55. This represents a 49.46% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Bradley J. Peterson sold 11,508 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.87, for a total transaction of $1,022,715.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 111,035 shares in the company, valued at $9,867,680.45. This trade represents a 9.39% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 24,409 shares of company stock valued at $2,223,599. 0.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Nasdaq Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:NDAQ opened at $88.87 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $93.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $84.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. Nasdaq, Inc. has a 12-month low of $64.84 and a 12-month high of $97.63. The company has a market cap of $50.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.02.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.07. Nasdaq had a net margin of 18.59% and a return on equity of 15.90%. The company had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.26 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.69 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Nasdaq, Inc. will post 3.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Nasdaq Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 12th will be paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 12th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.2%. Nasdaq’s dividend payout ratio is 41.54%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NDAQ has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays upped their target price on Nasdaq from $101.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Nasdaq in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Nasdaq from $97.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Nasdaq from $97.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 4th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on Nasdaq from $103.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $97.06.

Nasdaq Company Profile

Nasdaq, Inc operates as a technology company that serves capital markets and other industries worldwide. It operates in three segments: Capital Access Platforms, Financial Technology, and Market Services. The Capital Access Platforms segment sells and distributes historical and real-time market data; and develops and licenses Nasdaq-branded indices and financial products.

