2,159 Shares in Itron, Inc. $ITRI Acquired by Financiere des Professionnels Fonds d investissement inc.

Financiere des Professionnels Fonds d investissement inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 2,159 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $284,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Itron by 3.9% during the second quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 12,290 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,618,000 after purchasing an additional 462 shares during the last quarter. Davis Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Itron during the second quarter valued at approximately $665,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in Itron during the first quarter valued at approximately $430,000. Intech Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Itron by 17.7% during the first quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 48,699 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $5,102,000 after purchasing an additional 7,336 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bayforest Capital Ltd grew its holdings in Itron by 43.9% during the first quarter. Bayforest Capital Ltd now owns 3,980 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $417,000 after purchasing an additional 1,215 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ITRI opened at $121.09 on Friday. Itron, Inc. has a twelve month low of $90.11 and a twelve month high of $140.04. The firm has a market cap of $5.54 billion, a PE ratio of 20.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 2.04. The business has a fifty day moving average of $126.65 and a 200-day moving average of $117.73.

Itron ( NASDAQ:ITRI Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $606.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $610.36 million. Itron had a return on equity of 19.69% and a net margin of 11.05%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.21 earnings per share. Itron has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.000-6.200 EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 1.450-1.550 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Itron, Inc. will post 5.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Joan S. Hooper sold 970 shares of Itron stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.31, for a total value of $121,550.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 88,394 shares in the company, valued at $11,076,652.14. This trade represents a 1.09% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Justin K. Patrick sold 388 shares of Itron stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.31, for a total value of $48,620.28. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president owned 20,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,601,560.91. The trade was a 1.83% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 3,037 shares of company stock valued at $380,566. 1.45% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wall Street Zen raised Itron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 2nd. TD Cowen increased their price objective on Itron from $139.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 20th. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $155.00 price objective (up from $133.00) on shares of Itron in a research report on Monday, July 14th. Stephens set a $130.00 price objective on Itron in a research report on Monday, August 4th. Finally, Roth Capital increased their price objective on Itron from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Itron currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $136.55.

Itron, Inc, a technology, solutions, and service company, provides end-to-end solutions that help manage energy, water, and smart city operations worldwide. It operates in three segments: Device Solutions, Networked Solutions, and Outcomes. The Device Solutions segment offers hardware products that are used for measurement, control, or sensing, such as standard gas, electricity, water, and communicating meters, as well as heat and allocation products.

