2,648 Shares in Equity Lifestyle Properties, Inc. $ELS Bought by Financiere des Professionnels Fonds d investissement inc.

Financiere des Professionnels Fonds d investissement inc. purchased a new position in shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 2,648 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $163,000.

Get Equity Lifestyle Properties alerts:

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ELS. Nuveen LLC purchased a new position in Equity Lifestyle Properties during the first quarter valued at $142,937,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Equity Lifestyle Properties by 15.1% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,330,066 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $355,515,000 after purchasing an additional 699,877 shares in the last quarter. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC lifted its holdings in Equity Lifestyle Properties by 101.4% during the first quarter. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC now owns 1,251,554 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $83,479,000 after purchasing an additional 630,065 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Equity Lifestyle Properties by 12.7% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,209,452 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $280,771,000 after purchasing an additional 474,495 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in Equity Lifestyle Properties by 535.2% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 369,167 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $24,623,000 after purchasing an additional 311,053 shares in the last quarter. 97.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Equity Lifestyle Properties Trading Down 0.4%

Shares of ELS stock opened at $60.35 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.04 and a quick ratio of 0.04. The firm has a market cap of $11.70 billion, a PE ratio of 31.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a 50-day moving average of $60.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $63.11. Equity Lifestyle Properties, Inc. has a 1-year low of $58.15 and a 1-year high of $75.11.

Equity Lifestyle Properties Dividend Announcement

Equity Lifestyle Properties ( NYSE:ELS Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.69. The company had revenue of $313.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $377.59 million. Equity Lifestyle Properties had a net margin of 24.13% and a return on equity of 21.12%. Equity Lifestyle Properties’s revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.66 earnings per share. Equity Lifestyle Properties has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.010-3.110 EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 0.720-0.780 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Equity Lifestyle Properties, Inc. will post 3.07 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 26th will be paid a $0.515 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 26th. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.4%. Equity Lifestyle Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 106.74%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays raised shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $67.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 29th. Compass Point raised shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties from $67.00 to $66.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Truist Financial set a $68.00 target price on shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties from $67.50 to $62.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have assigned a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Equity Lifestyle Properties has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.05.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Equity Lifestyle Properties

Equity Lifestyle Properties Company Profile

(Free Report)

Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership and operation of lifestyle-oriented properties consisting primarily of manufactured home, and recreational vehicle communities. It operates through the following segments: Property Operations and Home Sales and Rentals Operations.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Equity Lifestyle Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equity Lifestyle Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.