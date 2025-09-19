2,681 Shares in Crh Plc $CRH Acquired by Financiere des Professionnels Fonds d investissement inc.

Financiere des Professionnels Fonds d investissement inc. bought a new position in shares of Crh Plc (NYSE:CRH – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 2,681 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $246,000.
Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CRH in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Park Square Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CRH in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Heck Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CRH in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of CRH by 86.7% in the 1st quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 448 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ransom Advisory Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of CRH in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $47,000. 62.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of equities research analysts have commented on CRH shares. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of CRH in a research report on Tuesday, September 2nd. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $112.00 price objective (up from $108.00) on shares of CRH in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price objective on shares of CRH from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 11th. DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $105.00 price objective (down from $120.00) on shares of CRH in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. Finally, Vertical Research upgraded shares of CRH to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have given a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, CRH currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $116.00.
CRH Stock Performance
CRH stock opened at $112.45 on Friday. Crh Plc has a one year low of $76.75 and a one year high of $114.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.64 billion, a PE ratio of 23.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a fifty day moving average of $105.88 and a 200-day moving average of $96.99.
CRH (NYSE:CRH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The construction company reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.06 by ($0.12). CRH had a return on equity of 15.68% and a net margin of 9.09%.The firm had revenue of $10.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.27 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.88 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Crh Plc will post 5.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
CRH Dividend Announcement
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 24th. Investors of record on Friday, August 22nd will be paid a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 22nd. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.3%. CRH’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.22%.
CRH Profile
CRH plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides building materials solutions in Ireland and internationally. It operates through four segments: Americas Materials Solutions, Americas Building Solutions, Europe Materials Solutions, and Europe Building Solutions. The company provides solutions for the construction and maintenance of public infrastructure and commercial and residential buildings; and produces and sells aggregates, cement, readymixed concrete, and asphalt, as well as provides paving and construction services.
