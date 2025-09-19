2,681 Shares in Crh Plc $CRH Acquired by Financiere des Professionnels Fonds d investissement inc.

Financiere des Professionnels Fonds d investissement inc. bought a new position in shares of Crh Plc (NYSE:CRH – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 2,681 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $246,000.

Get CRH alerts:

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CRH in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Park Square Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CRH in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Heck Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CRH in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of CRH by 86.7% in the 1st quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 448 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ransom Advisory Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of CRH in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $47,000. 62.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have commented on CRH shares. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of CRH in a research report on Tuesday, September 2nd. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $112.00 price objective (up from $108.00) on shares of CRH in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price objective on shares of CRH from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 11th. DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $105.00 price objective (down from $120.00) on shares of CRH in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. Finally, Vertical Research upgraded shares of CRH to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have given a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, CRH currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $116.00.

CRH Stock Performance

CRH stock opened at $112.45 on Friday. Crh Plc has a one year low of $76.75 and a one year high of $114.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.64 billion, a PE ratio of 23.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a fifty day moving average of $105.88 and a 200-day moving average of $96.99.

CRH (NYSE:CRH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The construction company reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.06 by ($0.12). CRH had a return on equity of 15.68% and a net margin of 9.09%.The firm had revenue of $10.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.27 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.88 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Crh Plc will post 5.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CRH Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 24th. Investors of record on Friday, August 22nd will be paid a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 22nd. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.3%. CRH’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.22%.

CRH Profile

(Free Report)

CRH plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides building materials solutions in Ireland and internationally. It operates through four segments: Americas Materials Solutions, Americas Building Solutions, Europe Materials Solutions, and Europe Building Solutions. The company provides solutions for the construction and maintenance of public infrastructure and commercial and residential buildings; and produces and sells aggregates, cement, readymixed concrete, and asphalt, as well as provides paving and construction services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Crh Plc (NYSE:CRH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CRH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CRH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.