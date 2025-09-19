2,877 Shares in iShares National Muni Bond ETF $MUB Bought by Balefire LLC

Balefire LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 2,877 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $301,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in MUB. American Capital Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Financial Network Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 121.9% in the first quarter. Financial Network Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 253 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the period. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 2,193.3% in the first quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 344 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 329 shares during the period. HFM Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Integrity Financial Corp WA raised its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 55.7% in the first quarter. Integrity Financial Corp WA now owns 358 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the period. 90.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of MUB opened at $106.58 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $104.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $104.38. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $100.29 and a 1 year high of $108.81.

About iShares National Muni Bond ETF

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

Further Reading

