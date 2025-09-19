3,108 Shares in Moody’s Corporation $MCO Acquired by Gateway Investment Advisers LLC

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Moody’s Corporation (NYSE:MCO – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 3,108 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,559,000.

Get Moody's alerts:

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of MCO. Baron Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Moody’s during the second quarter valued at $303,000. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Moody’s by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,244 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $624,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the period. Thrive Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Moody’s during the second quarter worth $219,000. Riversedge Advisors LLC increased its position in Moody’s by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Riversedge Advisors LLC now owns 2,016 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,011,000 after buying an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Czech National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Moody’s by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 37,817 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $18,969,000 after purchasing an additional 2,262 shares in the last quarter. 92.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Moody’s news, SVP Richard G. Steele sold 1,457 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $508.83, for a total value of $741,365.31. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 1,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $705,238.38. The trade was a 51.25% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Michael L. West sold 3,704 shares of Moody’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $511.10, for a total value of $1,893,114.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 8,209 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,195,619.90. This represents a 31.09% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 9,423 shares of company stock valued at $4,812,135 over the last three months. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Moody’s Trading Down 5.6%

Shares of MCO opened at $483.29 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $508.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $479.96. The company has a market capitalization of $86.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.06, a P/E/G ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.75. Moody’s Corporation has a 1-year low of $378.71 and a 1-year high of $531.93.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The business services provider reported $3.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.39 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.82 billion. Moody’s had a return on equity of 60.73% and a net margin of 29.18%.The company’s revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.28 earnings per share. Moody’s has set its FY 2025 guidance at 13.500-14.000 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Moody’s Corporation will post 13.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Moody’s Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 15th were paid a $0.94 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 15th. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.8%. Moody’s’s payout ratio is currently 31.95%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on MCO shares. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $550.00 price target on shares of Moody’s in a research note on Wednesday, June 4th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Moody’s from $525.00 to $552.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $552.00 to $563.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $496.00 to $532.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Moody’s from $495.00 to $565.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 21st. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Moody’s currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $540.57.

View Our Latest Report on Moody’s

Moody’s Profile

(Free Report)

Moody’s Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody’s Analytics and Moody’s Investors Services. The Moody’s Analytics segment develops a range of products and services that support the risk management activities of institutional participants in financial markets.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Moody’s Corporation (NYSE:MCO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Moody's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moody's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.