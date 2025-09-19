3,165 Shares in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF $BBCA Acquired by Balefire LLC

Balefire LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF (BATS:BBCA – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 3,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $255,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BBCA. Quantinno Capital Management LP raised its holdings in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 6,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $493,000 after acquiring an additional 495 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF by 11.9% in the 4th quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 208,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,747,000 after acquiring an additional 22,232 shares during the last quarter. Yoffe Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $752,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 10,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $738,000 after acquiring an additional 634 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF by 8,357.0% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 27,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,997,000 after acquiring an additional 27,578 shares during the last quarter.

JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF Stock Up 23.9%

Shares of BATS BBCA opened at $86.98 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $83.18 and a 200 day moving average of $77.88. The firm has a market cap of $9.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.87 and a beta of 0.95. JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF has a twelve month low of $62.71 and a twelve month high of $82.55.

JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF

The JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF (BBCA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of large- and mid-cap Canadian equities. BBCA was launched on Aug 7, 2018 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

