3,672 Shares in Arch Capital Group Ltd. $ACGL Purchased by Balefire LLC

Balefire LLC purchased a new stake in Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 3,672 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $334,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACGL. Lifestyle Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Arch Capital Group by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. Lifestyle Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,855 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,170,000 after purchasing an additional 853 shares in the last quarter. Czech National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Arch Capital Group by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 91,229 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $8,306,000 after acquiring an additional 5,126 shares during the last quarter. Chemistry Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Arch Capital Group by 12.8% in the 2nd quarter. Chemistry Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,904 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $902,000 after acquiring an additional 1,125 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in Arch Capital Group by 34.4% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,160 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $288,000 after buying an additional 808 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Park National Corp OH grew its stake in Arch Capital Group by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 2,870 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $261,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Arch Capital Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $106.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on Arch Capital Group from $102.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 14th. Citigroup started coverage on Arch Capital Group in a research report on Wednesday, August 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $113.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $118.00 price target (down previously from $124.00) on shares of Arch Capital Group in a research note on Monday, August 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Arch Capital Group from $110.00 to $107.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eight have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $111.27.

NASDAQ:ACGL opened at $88.19 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $89.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $91.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.10, a P/E/G ratio of 5.35 and a beta of 0.51. Arch Capital Group Ltd. has a 12-month low of $82.49 and a 12-month high of $116.47.

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The insurance provider reported $2.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.28. Arch Capital Group had a return on equity of 15.33% and a net margin of 19.49%.The firm had revenue of $4.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.57 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Arch Capital Group Ltd. will post 8.42 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Maamoun Rajeh sold 10,000 shares of Arch Capital Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.15, for a total value of $941,500.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 433,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,822,404.35. The trade was a 2.25% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, reinsurance, and mortgage insurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile and inland marine products.

