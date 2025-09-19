3,846 Shares in Cboe Global Markets, Inc. $CBOE Purchased by Gateway Investment Advisers LLC

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBOE – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 3,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $897,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 11.9% in the 2nd quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Reyes Financial Architecture Inc. purchased a new stake in Cboe Global Markets in the 2nd quarter valued at about $77,000. Czech National Bank increased its stake in Cboe Global Markets by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 25,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,969,000 after buying an additional 1,551 shares during the last quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB increased its stake in Cboe Global Markets by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Finally, E. Ohman J or Asset Management AB increased its stake in Cboe Global Markets by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. E. Ohman J or Asset Management AB now owns 186,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,448,000 after buying an additional 8,960 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.67% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $243.00 to $248.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley set a $218.00 price objective on shares of Cboe Global Markets and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $255.00 target price (up from $245.00) on shares of Cboe Global Markets in a research report on Monday, August 4th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $243.00 to $256.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 4th. Finally, Oppenheimer set a $265.00 target price on shares of Cboe Global Markets and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cboe Global Markets has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $231.38.

Cboe Global Markets Stock Performance

Cboe Global Markets stock opened at $234.43 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $241.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $228.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.78. The stock has a market cap of $24.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.46. Cboe Global Markets, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $187.30 and a fifty-two week high of $255.27.

Cboe Global Markets (NASDAQ:CBOE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 1st. The company reported $2.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.43 by $0.03. Cboe Global Markets had a net margin of 18.64% and a return on equity of 22.02%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.15 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Cboe Global Markets, Inc. will post 8.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cboe Global Markets Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, August 29th were given a $0.72 dividend. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 29th. This is a boost from Cboe Global Markets’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. Cboe Global Markets’s dividend payout ratio is 33.76%.

Cboe Global Markets Company Profile

Cboe Global Markets, Inc is one of the largest stock exchange operators by volume in the United States and a leading market globally for ETP trading. Cboe offers trading across a diverse range of products in multiple asset classes and geographies, including options, futures, U.S. and European equities, exchange-traded products (ETPs), global foreign exchange (FX) and multi-asset volatility products based on the VIX Index.

