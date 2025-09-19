3,976 Shares in Portland General Electric Company $POR Bought by Financiere des Professionnels Fonds d investissement inc.

Financiere des Professionnels Fonds d investissement inc. acquired a new position in Portland General Electric Company (NYSE:POR – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 3,976 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $162,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its position in Portland General Electric by 62.6% in the first quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 634 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. Menard Financial Group LLC boosted its position in Portland General Electric by 4.6% in the first quarter. Menard Financial Group LLC now owns 5,905 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $251,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in Portland General Electric by 1.6% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 17,986 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $802,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in Portland General Electric by 25.3% in the first quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,443 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its position in Portland General Electric by 1.9% in the first quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 17,820 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $795,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the last quarter.

NYSE:POR opened at $42.63 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $41.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.18. Portland General Electric Company has a twelve month low of $39.54 and a twelve month high of $49.85. The stock has a market cap of $4.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.73, a PEG ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28.

Portland General Electric ( NYSE:POR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.01. Portland General Electric had a return on equity of 8.07% and a net margin of 8.43%.The firm had revenue of $807.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $797.97 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.69 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Portland General Electric has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.130-3.330 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Portland General Electric Company will post 3.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 25th will be issued a $0.525 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 25th. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.9%. Portland General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 77.49%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Research raised Portland General Electric from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 18th. Barclays cut their price target on Portland General Electric from $45.00 to $43.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Portland General Electric presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.40.

In other Portland General Electric news, CEO Maria M. Pope sold 18,896 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.50, for a total value of $803,080.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 194,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,250,737.50. This trade represents a 8.87% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Michael A. Lewis sold 1,937 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.10, for a total value of $77,673.70. Following the transaction, the director owned 13,509 shares in the company, valued at $541,710.90. This trade represents a 12.54% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 23,436 shares of company stock valued at $988,388 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Portland General Electric Company, an integrated electric utility company, engages in the generation, wholesale purchase, transmission, distribution, and retail sale of electricity in the state of Oregon. It operates six thermal plants, three wind farms, and seven hydroelectric facilities. As of December 31, 2023, the company owned an electric transmission system consisting of 1,254 circuit miles, including 287 circuit miles of 500 kilovolt line, 413 circuit miles of 230 kilovolt line, and 554 miles of 115 kilovolt line; and served 934 thousand retail customers in 51 cities.

