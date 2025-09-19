4,650 Shares in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust $GLDM Purchased by Balefire LLC

Balefire LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 4,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $305,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of GLDM. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. PSI Advisors LLC increased its position in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 102.6% in the 1st quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 472 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. Asset Planning Inc acquired a new position in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Bulwark Capital Corp acquired a new position in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust in the 2nd quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Silver Oak Securities Incorporated acquired a new position in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust in the 1st quarter worth about $49,000.

Shares of GLDM stock opened at $72.20 on Friday. SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust has a fifty-two week low of $50.67 and a fifty-two week high of $73.40. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $67.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $65.26.

The SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (GLDM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the LBMA Gold Price index. The fund tracks the gold spot price, less expenses and liabilities, using gold bars held in London vaults. GLDM was launched on Jun 25, 2018 and is issued by State Street.

