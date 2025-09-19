4,821 Shares in FS Credit Opportunities Corp. $FSCO Acquired by Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc.

Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. acquired a new position in FS Credit Opportunities Corp. (NYSE:FSCO – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 4,821 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,000.
Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FSCO. Bensler LLC bought a new position in FS Credit Opportunities in the 1st quarter valued at $4,013,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of FS Credit Opportunities by 91.1% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 630,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,771,000 after buying an additional 300,660 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in shares of FS Credit Opportunities during the 1st quarter valued at $1,889,000. Vista Finance LLC raised its position in shares of FS Credit Opportunities by 14.3% during the 1st quarter. Vista Finance LLC now owns 1,955,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,788,000 after buying an additional 244,793 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Inscription Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FS Credit Opportunities during the 1st quarter valued at $1,683,000. 36.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
FS Credit Opportunities Stock Performance
FS Credit Opportunities stock opened at $7.41 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $7.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.12. FS Credit Opportunities Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $5.29 and a fifty-two week high of $7.65.
FS Credit Opportunities Announces Dividend
FS Credit Opportunities Profile
FS Credit Opportunities Corp. is a close ended fixed income fund launched by Franklin Square Capital Partners. The fund is managed by FS Global Advisor, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe, with a strong focus on Europe and the United States. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies that are operating across diversified sectors.
