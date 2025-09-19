5,124 Shares in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. $PECO Purchased by Financiere des Professionnels Fonds d investissement inc.

Financiere des Professionnels Fonds d investissement inc. acquired a new position in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:PECO – Free Report) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 5,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $179,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of PECO. Nuveen LLC purchased a new position in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,465,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. boosted its holdings in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 42.1% during the 1st quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 2,013,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,466,000 after acquiring an additional 596,123 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 129.2% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 855,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,204,000 after acquiring an additional 482,057 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,720,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $719,590,000 after acquiring an additional 397,862 shares during the period. Finally, Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. boosted its holdings in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 54.9% during the 1st quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 915,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,388,000 after acquiring an additional 324,139 shares during the period. 80.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently commented on PECO shares. Wall Street Zen cut Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, September 13th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH started coverage on Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. in a report on Tuesday, September 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Barclays lowered their target price on Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from $37.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 27th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their target price on Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $38.83.

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. Trading Up 1.1%

NASDAQ:PECO opened at $35.49 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.53, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.55. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.10. Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. has a 12-month low of $32.40 and a 12-month high of $40.12.

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:PECO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $173.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $174.38 million. Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. had a return on equity of 2.64% and a net margin of 9.91%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.59 earnings per share. Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. has set its FY 2025 guidance at 0.610-0.640 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. will post 2.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 15th will be issued a $0.1083 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 15th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.7%. Phillips Edison & Company, Inc.’s payout ratio is presently 236.36%.

About Phillips Edison & Company, Inc.

Phillips Edison & Co, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership and operation of shopping centers. It also offers an investment management business providing property management and advisory services. Its portfolio consists of well-occupied, grocery-anchored neighborhood and community shopping centers having a mix of national, regional, and local retailers offering necessity-based goods and services.

