5,169 Shares in Iridium Communications Inc $IRDM Purchased by Financiere des Professionnels Fonds d investissement inc.

Financiere des Professionnels Fonds d investissement inc. purchased a new position in Iridium Communications Inc (NASDAQ:IRDM – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 5,169 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $156,000.
A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. ARK Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Iridium Communications by 95.1% in the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 4,891,677 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $133,641,000 after purchasing an additional 2,383,962 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. grew its stake in Iridium Communications by 37.6% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 3,893,145 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $106,361,000 after purchasing an additional 1,064,093 shares in the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Iridium Communications by 37.5% during the first quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,889,045 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $106,210,000 after purchasing an additional 1,061,465 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Iridium Communications by 26.6% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,198,343 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $60,059,000 after purchasing an additional 462,501 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Iridium Communications by 13.7% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,945,852 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $53,162,000 after purchasing an additional 234,813 shares during the last quarter. 84.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Iridium Communications Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:IRDM opened at $18.75 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $24.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.82. Iridium Communications Inc has a 12-month low of $17.08 and a 12-month high of $35.85. The company has a market cap of $1.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 0.78.
Iridium Communications Increases Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This is an increase from Iridium Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 15th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.2%. Iridium Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.61%.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
IRDM has been the subject of several recent research reports. Raymond James Financial lowered Iridium Communications from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $39.00 to $26.00 in a report on Thursday, September 11th. Barclays lowered their target price on Iridium Communications from $38.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 28th. BWS Financial lowered Iridium Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $25.00 to $16.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Iridium Communications from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 1st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.67.
About Iridium Communications
Iridium Communications Inc provides mobile voice and data communications services and products to businesses, the United States and international governments, non-governmental organizations, and consumers worldwide. The company offers postpaid mobile voice and data satellite communications; prepaid mobile voice satellite communications; push-to-talk; broadband data; and Internet of Things (IoT) services.
