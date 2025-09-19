5,415 Shares in Tanger Inc. $SKT Bought by Financiere des Professionnels Fonds d investissement inc.

Financiere des Professionnels Fonds d investissement inc. acquired a new position in shares of Tanger Inc. (NYSE:SKT – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 5,415 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $166,000.

Get Tanger alerts:

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of Tanger by 20.5% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 108,687 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,673,000 after purchasing an additional 18,486 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Tanger by 13.5% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 196,082 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,626,000 after acquiring an additional 23,305 shares in the last quarter. Monument Capital Management bought a new position in Tanger during the first quarter worth about $351,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in Tanger by 6.3% during the first quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 173,974 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,879,000 after acquiring an additional 10,350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Tanger by 1.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,511,443 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $591,712,000 after acquiring an additional 193,141 shares in the last quarter. 85.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH assumed coverage on Tanger in a report on Friday, July 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Wall Street Zen upgraded Tanger from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 9th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Tanger from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Tanger from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Tanger currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $36.70.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Tanger news, EVP Gallardo Leslie Swanson sold 17,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.74, for a total transaction of $607,950.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 92,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,219,182.10. The trade was a 15.89% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 5.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Tanger Stock Performance

SKT opened at $33.88 on Friday. Tanger Inc. has a 52-week low of $28.69 and a 52-week high of $37.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.83 billion, a PE ratio of 38.50, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a current ratio of 0.11. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.72.

Tanger (NYSE:SKT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $133.44 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $132.02 million. Tanger had a return on equity of 15.45% and a net margin of 18.22%.The business’s revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.53 earnings per share. Tanger has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.240-2.310 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Tanger Inc. will post 2.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tanger Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 31st were given a dividend of $0.2925 per share. This represents a $1.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 31st. Tanger’s payout ratio is 132.95%.

Tanger Profile

(Free Report)

Tanger Inc (NYSE: SKT) is a leading owner and operator of outlet and open-air retail shopping destinations, with over 43 years of expertise in the retail and outlet shopping industries. Tanger’s portfolio of 38 outlet centers, one adjacent managed center and one open-air lifestyle center comprises over 15 million square feet well positioned across tourist destinations and vibrant markets in 20 U.S.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SKT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tanger Inc. (NYSE:SKT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Tanger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tanger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.