5,612 Shares in NewJersey Resources Corporation $NJR Acquired by Financiere des Professionnels Fonds d investissement inc.

Financiere des Professionnels Fonds d investissement inc. purchased a new position in NewJersey Resources Corporation (NYSE:NJR – Free Report) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 5,612 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $252,000.

Get NewJersey Resources alerts:

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NJR. Crews Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in NewJersey Resources during the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in NewJersey Resources by 42.0% during the first quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 839 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Ameriflex Group Inc. acquired a new stake in NewJersey Resources during the fourth quarter worth approximately $51,000. Brooklyn Investment Group raised its holdings in NewJersey Resources by 1,715.4% during the first quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 1,416 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 1,338 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in NewJersey Resources by 6,245.8% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,523 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 1,499 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.98% of the company’s stock.

NewJersey Resources Stock Performance

NYSE:NJR opened at $46.86 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. NewJersey Resources Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $43.80 and a fifty-two week high of $51.94. The stock has a market cap of $4.71 billion, a PE ratio of 11.46 and a beta of 0.67. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.93.

NewJersey Resources Increases Dividend

NewJersey Resources ( NYSE:NJR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.12. NewJersey Resources had a net margin of 19.64% and a return on equity of 17.08%. The business had revenue of $298.95 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $305.05 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.09) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that NewJersey Resources Corporation will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Monday, September 22nd will be given a $0.475 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 22nd. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.1%. This is a boost from NewJersey Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. NewJersey Resources’s payout ratio is presently 44.01%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have weighed in on NJR shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of NewJersey Resources from $56.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 28th. Raymond James Financial reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 price objective (up previously from $49.00) on shares of NewJersey Resources in a report on Friday, August 8th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of NewJersey Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, September 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.43.

Check Out Our Latest Report on NJR

NewJersey Resources Profile

(Free Report)

New Jersey Resources Corporation, an energy services holding company, distributes natural gas. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Distribution, Clean Energy Ventures, Energy Services, and Storage and Transportation. The Natural Gas Distribution segment offers regulated natural gas utility services to approximately 576,000 customers in Burlington, Middlesex, Monmouth, Morris, Ocean, and Sussex counties in New Jersey; provides capacity and storage management services; and participates in the off-system sales and capacity release markets.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NJR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NewJersey Resources Corporation (NYSE:NJR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NewJersey Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NewJersey Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.