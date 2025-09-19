6,186 Shares in First Hawaiian, Inc. $FHB Purchased by Financiere des Professionnels Fonds d investissement inc.

Posted by on Sep 19th, 2025

Financiere des Professionnels Fonds d investissement inc. purchased a new stake in First Hawaiian, Inc. (NASDAQ:FHBFree Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 6,186 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $154,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in FHB. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd boosted its stake in shares of First Hawaiian by 199.7% in the first quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,058 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 705 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Hawaiian in the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of First Hawaiian by 65.1% in the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 3,128 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 1,233 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Hawaiian by 26.0% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,462 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 920 shares during the period. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Hawaiian by 36.4% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,943 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $121,000 after buying an additional 1,319 shares during the period. 97.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

First Hawaiian Stock Up 2.3%

Shares of First Hawaiian stock opened at $25.96 on Friday. First Hawaiian, Inc. has a twelve month low of $20.32 and a twelve month high of $28.80. The stock has a market cap of $3.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.38, a P/E/G ratio of 6.15 and a beta of 0.89. The company’s fifty day moving average is $25.15 and its 200 day moving average is $24.35.

First Hawaiian (NASDAQ:FHBGet Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 25th. The bank reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.09. First Hawaiian had a net margin of 21.45% and a return on equity of 9.29%. The company had revenue of $217.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $214.67 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.48 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that First Hawaiian, Inc. will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

First Hawaiian Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 29th. Investors of record on Monday, August 18th were paid a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 18th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.0%. First Hawaiian’s payout ratio is currently 53.61%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on First Hawaiian from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of First Hawaiian from $25.00 to $25.50 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 1st. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of First Hawaiian in a research report on Thursday, August 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. Barclays restated an “underweight” rating on shares of First Hawaiian in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of First Hawaiian from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and four have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Strong Sell” and an average price target of $27.07.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on FHB

About First Hawaiian

(Free Report)

First Hawaiian, Inc operates as a bank holding company for First Hawaiian Bank that provides a range of banking products and services to consumer and commercial customers in the United States. It operates in three segments: Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Other. The company offers various deposit products, including checking, savings, and time deposit accounts, and other deposit accounts.

See Also

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for First Hawaiian (NASDAQ:FHB)

Receive News & Ratings for First Hawaiian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Hawaiian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.