6,186 Shares in First Hawaiian, Inc. $FHB Purchased by Financiere des Professionnels Fonds d investissement inc.

Financiere des Professionnels Fonds d investissement inc. purchased a new stake in First Hawaiian, Inc. (NASDAQ:FHB – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 6,186 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $154,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in FHB. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd boosted its stake in shares of First Hawaiian by 199.7% in the first quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,058 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 705 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Hawaiian in the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of First Hawaiian by 65.1% in the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 3,128 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 1,233 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Hawaiian by 26.0% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,462 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 920 shares during the period. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Hawaiian by 36.4% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,943 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $121,000 after buying an additional 1,319 shares during the period. 97.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of First Hawaiian stock opened at $25.96 on Friday. First Hawaiian, Inc. has a twelve month low of $20.32 and a twelve month high of $28.80. The stock has a market cap of $3.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.38, a P/E/G ratio of 6.15 and a beta of 0.89. The company’s fifty day moving average is $25.15 and its 200 day moving average is $24.35.

First Hawaiian ( NASDAQ:FHB Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 25th. The bank reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.09. First Hawaiian had a net margin of 21.45% and a return on equity of 9.29%. The company had revenue of $217.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $214.67 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.48 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that First Hawaiian, Inc. will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 29th. Investors of record on Monday, August 18th were paid a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 18th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.0%. First Hawaiian’s payout ratio is currently 53.61%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on First Hawaiian from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of First Hawaiian from $25.00 to $25.50 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 1st. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of First Hawaiian in a research report on Thursday, August 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. Barclays restated an “underweight” rating on shares of First Hawaiian in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of First Hawaiian from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and four have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Strong Sell” and an average price target of $27.07.

First Hawaiian, Inc operates as a bank holding company for First Hawaiian Bank that provides a range of banking products and services to consumer and commercial customers in the United States. It operates in three segments: Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Other. The company offers various deposit products, including checking, savings, and time deposit accounts, and other deposit accounts.

