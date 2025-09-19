6,456 Shares in Fastenal Company $FAST Acquired by Fiduciary Alliance LLC

Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new position in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 6,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $271,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Garde Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 4,900.0% during the second quarter. Garde Capital Inc. now owns 750 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 735 shares during the last quarter. 1248 Management LLC purchased a new position in Fastenal in the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Horizon Financial Services LLC raised its position in Fastenal by 5,330.0% in the first quarter. Horizon Financial Services LLC now owns 543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 533 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT purchased a new position in Fastenal in the first quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, TruNorth Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fastenal during the first quarter valued at about $57,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.38% of the company’s stock.

Fastenal Stock Up 0.2%

Fastenal stock opened at $47.22 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $54.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.40, a P/E/G ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 4.22 and a quick ratio of 2.12. Fastenal Company has a fifty-two week low of $34.69 and a fifty-two week high of $50.63. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $47.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.82.

Fastenal Cuts Dividend

Fastenal ( NASDAQ:FAST Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 14th. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.07 billion. Fastenal had a net margin of 15.30% and a return on equity of 32.33%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.25 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Fastenal Company will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 29th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 29th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.9%. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio is currently 84.62%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Fastenal

In other news, CFO Sheryl Ann Lisowski sold 21,052 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.21, for a total transaction of $951,760.92. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 10,192 shares in the company, valued at approximately $460,780.32. This represents a 67.38% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP John Lewis Soderberg sold 34,612 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.03, for a total transaction of $1,662,414.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 111,230 shares of company stock worth $5,288,364. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on FAST. Robert W. Baird upgraded Fastenal from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $47.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $82.00 target price on Fastenal in a research note on Thursday, July 3rd. Stephens lifted their price target on Fastenal from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. Wolfe Research reissued a “positive” rating on shares of Fastenal in a report on Monday, July 14th. Finally, Northcoast Research assumed coverage on shares of Fastenal in a research report on Thursday, August 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have issued a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Fastenal currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.82.

Fastenal Profile

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, North America, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company’s fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers that are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

