677 Shares in Molina Healthcare, Inc $MOH Acquired by Financiere des Professionnels Fonds d investissement inc.

Financiere des Professionnels Fonds d investissement inc. bought a new position in shares of Molina Healthcare, Inc (NYSE:MOH – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Molina Healthcare by 46.4% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,838,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,264,214,000 after purchasing an additional 1,216,903 shares during the period. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Molina Healthcare by 8.6% during the first quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,487,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $490,099,000 after purchasing an additional 117,796 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Molina Healthcare by 42.7% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 884,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,125,000 after purchasing an additional 264,664 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in Molina Healthcare by 74,593.7% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 667,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,708,000 after acquiring an additional 666,122 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Durable Capital Partners LP boosted its holdings in Molina Healthcare by 13.1% in the first quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 541,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,399,000 after acquiring an additional 62,899 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.50% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. UBS Group cut their price target on Molina Healthcare from $260.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 25th. Barclays cut their price target on Molina Healthcare from $186.00 to $185.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 4th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Molina Healthcare from $373.00 to $179.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 25th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Molina Healthcare from $216.00 to $198.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 15th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $210.00 price target on shares of Molina Healthcare in a report on Tuesday, August 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and ten have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $225.18.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Ronna Romney sold 700 shares of Molina Healthcare stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.74, for a total value of $107,618.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 17,131 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,633,719.94. The trade was a 3.93% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO James Woys purchased 10,000 shares of Molina Healthcare stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $155.94 per share, with a total value of $1,559,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer owned 74,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,591,176.14. This represents a 15.54% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Molina Healthcare Stock Performance

NYSE:MOH opened at $179.78 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.66. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $175.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $262.92. Molina Healthcare, Inc has a 1 year low of $151.95 and a 1 year high of $359.97. The company has a market capitalization of $9.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.86 and a beta of 0.54.

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The company reported $5.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.50 by ($0.02). Molina Healthcare had a return on equity of 27.72% and a net margin of 2.60%.The firm had revenue of $11.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.94 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $5.86 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Molina Healthcare, Inc will post 24.4 earnings per share for the current year.

About Molina Healthcare

Molina Healthcare, Inc provides managed healthcare services to low-income families and individuals under the Medicaid and Medicare programs and through the state insurance marketplaces. It operates in four segments: Medicaid, Medicare, Marketplace, and Other. The company served in across 19 states. The company was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Long Beach, California.

