8,194 Shares in Schwab Municipal Bond ETF $SCMB Acquired by Breakwater Capital Group

Breakwater Capital Group acquired a new position in Schwab Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCMB – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 8,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in SCMB. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab Municipal Bond ETF by 394.9% in the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 970 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 774 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab Municipal Bond ETF in the first quarter worth $29,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab Municipal Bond ETF in the first quarter worth $32,000. Harbour Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of Schwab Municipal Bond ETF by 811.1% in the first quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 4,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 4,088 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab Municipal Bond ETF in the second quarter worth $233,000.

Schwab Municipal Bond ETF Price Performance

Schwab Municipal Bond ETF stock opened at $25.72 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $25.14 and a 200-day moving average of $25.15. Schwab Municipal Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $24.21 and a 52-week high of $26.37.

Schwab Municipal Bond ETF Company Profile

The Schwab Municipal Bond ETF (SCMB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of USD-denominated, investment grade tax-exempt debt, issued by US states and territories with varying maturities. SCMB was launched on Oct 12, 2022 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

