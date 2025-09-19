9,074 Shares in Invesco RAFI Emerging Markets ETF $PXH Acquired by Breakwater Capital Group

Breakwater Capital Group acquired a new position in Invesco RAFI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:PXH – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 9,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

Get Invesco RAFI Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Invesco RAFI Emerging Markets ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. Private Trust Co. NA raised its stake in Invesco RAFI Emerging Markets ETF by 629.2% in the first quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 1,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 1,510 shares in the last quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC bought a new position in Invesco RAFI Emerging Markets ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $45,000. Fairway Wealth LLC bought a new position in Invesco RAFI Emerging Markets ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Invesco RAFI Emerging Markets ETF by 510,700.0% in the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 5,107 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco RAFI Emerging Markets ETF Stock Down 0.8%

Shares of NYSEARCA:PXH opened at $25.66 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.43 and a beta of 0.73. Invesco RAFI Emerging Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $18.62 and a 52 week high of $26.01. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $24.36 and a 200 day moving average of $22.90.

About Invesco RAFI Emerging Markets ETF

The Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF (PXH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE RAFI Emerging index. The fund tracks an index of emerging market companies selected and weighted based on a fundamental methodology. PXH was launched on Sep 27, 2007 and is managed by Invesco.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PXH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco RAFI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:PXH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco RAFI Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco RAFI Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.