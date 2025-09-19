Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires 1,057 Shares of Honda Motor Co., Ltd. $HMC

Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Honda Motor Co., Ltd. (NYSE:HMC – Free Report) by 8.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,975 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,057 shares during the quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Honda Motor were worth $403,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Gallacher Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Honda Motor by 2.7% in the second quarter. Gallacher Capital Management LLC now owns 13,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $384,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares during the last quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC increased its holdings in shares of Honda Motor by 50.4% in the first quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC now owns 1,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares during the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Honda Motor by 17.7% in the first quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 444 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC increased its holdings in shares of Honda Motor by 5.8% in the first quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 8,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,000 after purchasing an additional 468 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evergreen Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Honda Motor by 3.9% in the first quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 13,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $363,000 after purchasing an additional 507 shares during the last quarter. 5.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on HMC shares. Wall Street Zen raised Honda Motor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 9th. Zacks Research cut Honda Motor from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, September 1st. Finally, Macquarie cut Honda Motor from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Reduce”.

Honda Motor Stock Down 1.0%

Shares of NYSE:HMC opened at $33.78 on Friday. Honda Motor Co., Ltd. has a 1 year low of $23.41 and a 1 year high of $34.89. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.72 billion, a PE ratio of 11.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

Honda Motor (NYSE:HMC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.46. Honda Motor had a return on equity of 5.03% and a net margin of 2.95%.The business had revenue of $36.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.04 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that Honda Motor Co., Ltd. will post 3.99 EPS for the current year.

About Honda Motor

Honda Motor Co, Ltd. develops, manufactures, and distributes motorcycles, automobiles, power, and other products in Japan, North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Motorcycle Business, Automobile Business, Financial Services Business, and Power Product and Other Businesses.

