Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires 296 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF $VEA

Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 3.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,039 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 296 shares during the period. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $458,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. TFO Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $222,710,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 289.9% during the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 93,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,729,000 after purchasing an additional 69,173 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 3.5% during the second quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC now owns 8,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $498,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 3.2% during the first quarter. Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 900,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,765,000 after purchasing an additional 27,816 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Waterfront Wealth Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 13.8% during the first quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. now owns 14,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $742,000 after purchasing an additional 1,770 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VEA opened at $60.21 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $45.14 and a fifty-two week high of $60.51. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $58.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $55.07. The company has a market capitalization of $172.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.34 and a beta of 0.89.

About Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

Further Reading

