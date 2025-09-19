Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires 348 Shares of Boyd Gaming Corporation $BYD

Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Boyd Gaming Corporation (NYSE:BYD – Free Report) by 8.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,282 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 348 shares during the period. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Boyd Gaming were worth $335,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Boyd Gaming alerts:

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BYD. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Boyd Gaming by 247.3% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 15,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,159,000 after acquiring an additional 11,376 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Boyd Gaming in the fourth quarter worth $225,000. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC grew its holdings in shares of Boyd Gaming by 25.1% in the fourth quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 159,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,575,000 after acquiring an additional 32,020 shares during the period. Kera Capital Partners Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Boyd Gaming by 28.3% in the first quarter. Kera Capital Partners Inc. now owns 3,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,000 after acquiring an additional 856 shares during the period. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of Boyd Gaming by 501.2% in the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 6,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $454,000 after acquiring an additional 5,754 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.81% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently commented on BYD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Boyd Gaming in a report on Monday, June 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $79.00 price objective for the company. Susquehanna lowered Boyd Gaming from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $76.00 to $86.00 in a report on Friday, July 11th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Boyd Gaming from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. Macquarie lifted their target price on Boyd Gaming from $74.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 28th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on Boyd Gaming from $86.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Boyd Gaming presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $87.83.

Insider Buying and Selling at Boyd Gaming

In other Boyd Gaming news, Chairman Marianne Boyd Johnson sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.62, for a total transaction of $8,662,000.00. Following the sale, the chairman directly owned 1,704,379 shares in the company, valued at $147,633,308.98. This represents a 5.54% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Josh Hirsberg sold 40,035 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.41, for a total value of $3,419,389.35. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 420,185 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,888,000.85. This trade represents a 8.70% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 385,438 shares of company stock valued at $32,638,085. Corporate insiders own 27.94% of the company’s stock.

Boyd Gaming Price Performance

NYSE:BYD opened at $83.33 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53. The company has a market capitalization of $6.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.23. Boyd Gaming Corporation has a 12 month low of $58.94 and a 12 month high of $87.83. The business’s 50-day moving average is $84.10 and its 200 day moving average is $75.87.

Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 24th. The company reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.20. Boyd Gaming had a return on equity of 40.65% and a net margin of 14.02%.The business had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $976.81 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.58 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Boyd Gaming Corporation will post 6.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Boyd Gaming Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 15th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.9%. Boyd Gaming’s dividend payout ratio is 11.08%.

Boyd Gaming Company Profile

(Free Report)

Boyd Gaming Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-jurisdictional gaming company in Nevada, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Ohio, and Pennsylvania. The company operates through Las Vegas Locals, Downtown Las Vegas, Midwest & South, and Online segments.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BYD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Boyd Gaming Corporation (NYSE:BYD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Boyd Gaming Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boyd Gaming and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.