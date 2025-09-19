Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires 5,596 Shares of Fastenal Company $FAST

Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST – Free Report) by 113.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,540 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,596 shares during the period. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Fastenal were worth $443,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Fastenal by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 22,615,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,753,864,000 after buying an additional 1,850,871 shares during the period. Picton Mahoney Asset Management increased its position in Fastenal by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 181,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,074,000 after buying an additional 12,721 shares during the period. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS increased its position in Fastenal by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS now owns 195,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,180,000 after buying an additional 7,400 shares during the period. Raiffeisen Bank International AG increased its position in Fastenal by 21.5% in the 1st quarter. Raiffeisen Bank International AG now owns 35,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,712,000 after buying an additional 6,303 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in Fastenal by 23.9% in the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,459,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,705,000 after buying an additional 473,987 shares during the period. 81.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

FAST has been the topic of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Fastenal from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 4th. Baird R W upgraded Fastenal from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Loop Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of Fastenal in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. Robert W. Baird upgraded Fastenal from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $47.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Finally, Northcoast Research initiated coverage on Fastenal in a research note on Thursday, August 21st. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have assigned a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.82.

In other Fastenal news, EVP William Joseph Drazkowski sold 6,842 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.67, for a total transaction of $333,000.14. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 11,994 shares in the company, valued at approximately $583,747.98. The trade was a 36.32% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP John Lewis Soderberg sold 34,612 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.03, for a total transaction of $1,662,414.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 111,230 shares of company stock worth $5,288,364. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:FAST opened at $47.22 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $47.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.82. Fastenal Company has a 52-week low of $34.69 and a 52-week high of $50.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a current ratio of 4.22. The company has a market cap of $54.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.40, a P/E/G ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 0.97.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 14th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.01. Fastenal had a return on equity of 32.33% and a net margin of 15.30%.The firm had revenue of $2.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.25 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Fastenal Company will post 2.15 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 29th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 29th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.9%. Fastenal’s payout ratio is presently 84.62%.

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, North America, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company’s fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers that are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

