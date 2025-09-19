Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 4,160 Robinhood Markets, Inc. $HOOD

Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 4,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $390,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Whipplewood Advisors LLC increased its stake in Robinhood Markets by 564.4% in the 1st quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC now owns 598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 508 shares during the period. Hemington Wealth Management increased its stake in Robinhood Markets by 52.2% in the 1st quarter. Hemington Wealth Management now owns 636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 218 shares during the period. Wayfinding Financial LLC acquired a new position in Robinhood Markets in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Pandora Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in Robinhood Markets in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB increased its stake in Robinhood Markets by 139.9% in the 1st quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 498 shares during the period. 93.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Daniel Martin Gallagher, Jr. sold 225,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.97, for a total transaction of $22,493,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 591,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $59,170,943.39. This represents a 27.54% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Baiju Bhatt sold 1,568,421 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.98, for a total transaction of $156,810,731.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 5,767,855 shares of company stock worth $588,837,174. Corporate insiders own 14.47% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ HOOD opened at $120.91 on Friday. Robinhood Markets, Inc. has a 12 month low of $22.05 and a 12 month high of $124.36. The company has a 50-day moving average of $107.87 and a 200-day moving average of $75.37. The company has a market cap of $107.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.38, a P/E/G ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 2.36.

Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.12. Robinhood Markets had a net margin of 50.13% and a return on equity of 17.48%. The company had revenue of $989.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $893.93 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.21 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 45.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Robinhood Markets, Inc. will post 1.35 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Robinhood Markets from $91.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 7th. JMP Securities boosted their target price on shares of Robinhood Markets from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Robinhood Markets in a research report on Wednesday, September 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on shares of Robinhood Markets from $89.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Robinhood Markets from $120.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 10th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $101.88.

Robinhood Markets, Inc operates financial services platform in the United States. Its platform allows users to invest in stocks, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), American depository receipts, options, gold, and cryptocurrencies. The company offers fractional trading, recurring investments, fully-paid securities lending, access to investing on margin, cash sweep, instant withdrawals, retirement program, around-the-clock trading, and initial public offerings participation services.

