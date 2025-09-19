Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Position in United Airlines Holdings Inc $UAL

Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of United Airlines Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:UAL – Free Report) by 40.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,360 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,253 shares during the quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in United Airlines were worth $347,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Financiere des Professionnels Fonds d investissement inc. purchased a new stake in United Airlines during the 2nd quarter valued at about $175,000. Emprise Bank purchased a new stake in United Airlines during the 2nd quarter valued at about $201,000. Czech National Bank boosted its holdings in United Airlines by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 79,832 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $6,357,000 after acquiring an additional 4,295 shares during the period. ACT Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in United Airlines by 17.2% during the 2nd quarter. ACT Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,722 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $296,000 after acquiring an additional 547 shares during the period. Finally, Apella Capital LLC raised its position in United Airlines by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Apella Capital LLC now owns 36,509 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,961,000 after purchasing an additional 1,432 shares during the last quarter. 69.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other United Airlines news, Director Barney Harford sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.76, for a total transaction of $879,840.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 80,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,820,800. This trade represents a 10.11% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Michelle Freyre sold 900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.13, for a total value of $82,917.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 829 shares in the company, valued at approximately $76,375.77. This represents a 52.05% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 106,791 shares of company stock valued at $9,992,318. 0.71% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

UAL stock opened at $105.38 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $34.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $97.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $82.61. United Airlines Holdings Inc has a 1 year low of $51.44 and a 1 year high of $116.00.

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 16th. The transportation company reported $3.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.81 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $15.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.31 billion. United Airlines had a return on equity of 30.09% and a net margin of 5.71%.United Airlines’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.14 earnings per share. United Airlines has set its FY 2025 guidance at 9.000-11.000 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that United Airlines Holdings Inc will post 12.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $100.00 target price (up previously from $94.00) on shares of United Airlines in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. Evercore ISI reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $105.00 target price on shares of United Airlines in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of United Airlines in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. Susquehanna increased their target price on United Airlines from $81.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered United Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $112.57.

United Airlines Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East, and Latin America. The company transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional fleets. It also offers catering, ground handling, flight academy, and maintenance services for third parties.

