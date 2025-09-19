Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC Buys 153 Shares of Marathon Petroleum Corporation $MPC

Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC – Free Report) by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,733 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $454,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MPC. Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Marathon Petroleum in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 1,546.2% in the first quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 214 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the period. Hughes Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Marathon Petroleum in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. WPG Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Marathon Petroleum in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Decker Retirement Planning Inc. increased its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 1,621.4% in the first quarter. Decker Retirement Planning Inc. now owns 241 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.77% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have commented on MPC shares. TD Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $190.00 to $182.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $160.00 to $182.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $184.00 to $222.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 11th. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Marathon Petroleum in a research report on Wednesday, June 18th. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $170.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $159.00 to $189.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 11th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eight have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Marathon Petroleum has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $189.64.

Marathon Petroleum Stock Up 0.3%

Shares of NYSE:MPC opened at $185.18 on Friday. Marathon Petroleum Corporation has a 52 week low of $115.10 and a 52 week high of $186.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.23. The company has a market capitalization of $56.30 billion, a PE ratio of 27.47, a PEG ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $173.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $158.11.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 5th. The oil and gas company reported $3.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.22 by $0.74. Marathon Petroleum had a net margin of 1.58% and a return on equity of 8.38%. The company had revenue of $34.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.70 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.12 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Marathon Petroleum Corporation will post 8.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Marathon Petroleum Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 20th were given a dividend of $0.91 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 20th. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.0%. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.01%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Marathon Petroleum

In related news, insider Molly R. Benson sold 10,879 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.00, for a total value of $1,773,277.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 28,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,678,100. This trade represents a 27.49% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kim K.W. Rucker sold 7,392 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total transaction of $1,293,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 18,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,315,200. This trade represents a 28.07% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.21% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Marathon Petroleum

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. The company operates through Refining & Marketing, and Midstream segments. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale and distributes refined products, including renewable diesel, through transportation, storage, distribution, and marketing services.

