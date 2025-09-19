Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC Buys 3,196 Shares of ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. $ASX

Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:ASX – Free Report) by 11.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 30,584 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,196 shares during the period. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in ASE Technology were worth $316,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ASX. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in ASE Technology by 16.4% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,817,203 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $18,299,000 after acquiring an additional 255,747 shares during the period. Quantinno Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of ASE Technology by 51.3% in the fourth quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 115,279 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,161,000 after purchasing an additional 39,079 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its position in shares of ASE Technology by 112.3% in the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 663,889 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,685,000 after purchasing an additional 351,151 shares during the period. Waverly Advisors LLC bought a new stake in ASE Technology during the 4th quarter worth approximately $186,000. Finally, GTS Securities LLC increased its holdings in ASE Technology by 251.6% during the 4th quarter. GTS Securities LLC now owns 79,596 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $802,000 after acquiring an additional 56,960 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

ASE Technology stock opened at $11.48 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.34 billion, a PE ratio of 24.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.34. ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. has a 1-year low of $6.94 and a 1-year high of $11.52.

ASE Technology ( NYSE:ASX Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The semiconductor company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $5.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $150.44 billion. ASE Technology had a return on equity of 10.33% and a net margin of 5.48%. As a group, analysts expect that ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ASE Technology Holding Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides semiconductors packaging and testing, and electronic manufacturing services in the United States, Taiwan, Asia, Europe, and internationally. It develops, constructs, sells, leases, and manages real estate properties; produces substrates; offers information software, equipment leasing, investment advisory, and warehousing management services; commercial complex, after-sales, and support services; manages parking lot services; processes and sells computer and communication peripherals, electronic components, telecommunications equipment, and motherboards; and imports and exports goods and technology.

