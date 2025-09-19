Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC Buys 353 Shares of Occidental Petroleum Corporation $OXY

Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY – Free Report) by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,016 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 353 shares during the quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Occidental Petroleum were worth $295,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bernard Wealth Management Corp. purchased a new position in Occidental Petroleum in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Grove Bank & Trust boosted its position in Occidental Petroleum by 129.2% in the first quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 722 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 407 shares during the last quarter. American National Bank & Trust purchased a new position in Occidental Petroleum in the first quarter worth $39,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in Occidental Petroleum in the first quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Spectrum Wealth Counsel LLC boosted its position in Occidental Petroleum by 5,000.0% in the first quarter. Spectrum Wealth Counsel LLC now owns 1,020 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Occidental Petroleum stock opened at $47.37 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.64 billion, a PE ratio of 28.03 and a beta of 1.04. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $45.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.82. Occidental Petroleum Corporation has a 12 month low of $34.78 and a 12 month high of $56.49.

Occidental Petroleum ( NYSE:OXY Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $6.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.29 billion. Occidental Petroleum had a return on equity of 13.78% and a net margin of 8.79%.The company’s revenue was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.03 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Occidental Petroleum Corporation will post 3.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 10th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 10th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.0%. Occidental Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is 56.80%.

OXY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Mizuho cut their price objective on Occidental Petroleum from $65.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Scotiabank upped their price target on Occidental Petroleum from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 11th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $52.00 price target on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a research report on Monday, August 18th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Occidental Petroleum from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut Occidental Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seventeen have assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.70.

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, and North Africa. It operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The company's Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops, and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas.

