Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC Buys 52 Shares of Autodesk, Inc. $ADSK

Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Free Report) by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,266 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $392,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Beacon Financial Group lifted its stake in Autodesk by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Beacon Financial Group now owns 1,130 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $350,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the period. Freedom Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Autodesk by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Freedom Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,473 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $386,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the period. Financial Network Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Autodesk by 34.9% during the 1st quarter. Financial Network Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 143 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the period. Oregon Pacific Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Autodesk by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Oregon Pacific Wealth Management LLC now owns 999 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $262,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the period. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC lifted its stake in Autodesk by 30.1% during the 1st quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 177 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.24% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $355.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 29th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $324.00 to $333.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 23rd. Macquarie increased their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $360.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 29th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $370.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $270.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 23rd. Seventeen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Autodesk has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $356.83.

In related news, EVP Ruth Ann Keene sold 2,761 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.10, for a total value of $869,991.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 80,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,288,350.50. This trade represents a 3.33% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ayanna Howard sold 3,159 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.00, for a total transaction of $1,026,675.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 4,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,427,725. This trade represents a 41.83% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 43,374 shares of company stock valued at $13,899,261. 0.15% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of ADSK opened at $323.04 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76. Autodesk, Inc. has a 1 year low of $232.67 and a 1 year high of $329.09. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $301.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $287.82. The firm has a market cap of $68.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.49.

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment technology solutions worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BuildingConnected, a SaaS preconstruction solution; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

