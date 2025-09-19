Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 8,057 Tetra Tech, Inc. $TTEK

Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 8,057 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $290,000.

Get Tetra Tech alerts:

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financiere des Professionnels Fonds d investissement inc. acquired a new stake in Tetra Tech during the 2nd quarter valued at $751,000. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Tetra Tech by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 49,450 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,778,000 after purchasing an additional 1,032 shares during the period. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB raised its stake in Tetra Tech by 22.4% during the 2nd quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 2,062 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in Tetra Tech by 38.7% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,408 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $159,000 after purchasing an additional 1,231 shares during the period. Finally, Osprey Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in Tetra Tech by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Osprey Private Wealth LLC now owns 218,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,008,000 after purchasing an additional 2,550 shares during the period. 93.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TTEK has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Tetra Tech from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 2nd. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Tetra Tech from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $41.67.

Tetra Tech Stock Up 1.2%

Shares of TTEK stock opened at $36.53 on Friday. Tetra Tech, Inc. has a 12 month low of $27.27 and a 12 month high of $51.20. The firm has a market cap of $9.60 billion, a PE ratio of 45.66 and a beta of 0.93. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $36.70 and a 200-day moving average of $34.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. Tetra Tech had a return on equity of 24.70% and a net margin of 3.94%.The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.59 earnings per share. Tetra Tech has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.490-1.540 EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at 0.380-0.430 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Tetra Tech, Inc. will post 1.37 EPS for the current year.

Tetra Tech Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 15th were given a dividend of $0.065 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 15th. This represents a $0.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.7%. Tetra Tech’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.50%.

Insider Activity at Tetra Tech

In other news, Director Gary Birkenbeuel sold 2,390 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total transaction of $86,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 37,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,358,100. This represents a 5.96% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

About Tetra Tech

(Free Report)

Tetra Tech, Inc provides consulting and engineering services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Government Services Group (GSG) and Commercial/International Services Group (CIG). The GSG segment offers early data collection and monitoring, data analysis and information management, science and engineering applied research, engineering design, project management, and operations and maintenance services; and climate change and energy management consulting, as well as greenhouse gas inventory assessment, certification, reduction, and management services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TTEK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Tetra Tech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tetra Tech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.