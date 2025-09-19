Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC Cuts Position in Okta, Inc. $OKTA

Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC cut its stake in Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA – Free Report) by 12.5% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 4,347 shares of the company’s stock after selling 622 shares during the quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Okta were worth $435,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OKTA. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in Okta by 325.6% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,699,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $389,308,000 after acquiring an additional 2,830,582 shares in the last quarter. Alkeon Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Okta during the first quarter valued at about $199,918,000. Ninety One UK Ltd purchased a new stake in Okta during the first quarter valued at about $189,915,000. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC boosted its position in Okta by 76.3% during the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 2,748,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,234,000 after buying an additional 1,189,222 shares during the period. Finally, PointState Capital LP purchased a new stake in Okta during the first quarter valued at about $78,094,000. 86.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Okta

In related news, CEO Todd Mckinnon sold 31,592 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.30, for a total value of $3,010,717.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 20,682 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,970,994.60. This trade represents a 60.44% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CRO Jonathan James Addison sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $900,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive owned 7,067 shares in the company, valued at $706,700. This represents a 56.02% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 84,664 shares of company stock worth $7,991,279. Company insiders own 5.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OKTA stock opened at $93.60 on Friday. Okta, Inc. has a 12-month low of $70.92 and a 12-month high of $127.57. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $92.97 and its 200 day moving average is $102.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 110.12, a P/E/G ratio of 4.39 and a beta of 0.83.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 26th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.07. Okta had a net margin of 6.08% and a return on equity of 3.31%. The company had revenue of $728,000 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $711.84 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.72 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. Okta has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.330-3.380 EPS. Q3 2026 guidance at 0.740-0.750 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Okta, Inc. will post 0.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have issued reports on OKTA. Citigroup restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Okta in a research report on Wednesday, August 27th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Okta from $148.00 to $142.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Okta from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 23rd. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $138.00 target price on shares of Okta in a report on Wednesday, August 27th. Finally, Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $119.00 target price on shares of Okta in a report on Wednesday, May 28th. Twenty-two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Okta presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $118.25.

About Okta

Okta, Inc operates as an identity partner in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta's suite of products and services used to manage and secure identities, such as Single Sign-On that enables users to access applications in the cloud or on-premises from various devices; Adaptive Multi-Factor Authentication provides a layer of security for cloud, mobile, web applications, and data; API Access Management enables organizations to secure APIs; Access Gateway enables organizations to extend Workforce Identity Cloud; and Okta Device Access enables end users to securely log in to devices with Okta credentials.

