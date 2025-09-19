Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Position in Motorola Solutions, Inc. $MSI

Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Free Report) by 35.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 688 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 384 shares during the period. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $289,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Get Motorola Solutions alerts:

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Motorola Solutions by 1.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,501,114 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $9,413,403,000 after purchasing an additional 321,280 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. grew its stake in Motorola Solutions by 2.0% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 3,374,532 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,477,404,000 after purchasing an additional 66,766 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in Motorola Solutions by 1.6% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,921,004 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,278,845,000 after purchasing an additional 47,368 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Motorola Solutions by 2.6% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,043,914 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $894,846,000 after purchasing an additional 50,891 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Motorola Solutions by 5.4% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,969,450 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $862,245,000 after purchasing an additional 100,891 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.17% of the company’s stock.

Motorola Solutions Stock Down 0.7%

Motorola Solutions stock opened at $474.38 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $79.03 billion, a PE ratio of 38.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 0.96. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a 12 month low of $388.90 and a 12 month high of $507.82. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $453.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $431.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.86, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.54.

Motorola Solutions Cuts Dividend

Motorola Solutions ( NYSE:MSI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The communications equipment provider reported $3.57 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.36 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $2.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.74 billion. Motorola Solutions had a return on equity of 134.30% and a net margin of 19.08%.The business’s revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.24 earnings per share. Motorola Solutions has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 3.820-3.870 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 14.880-14.980 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 13.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 15th will be given a $0.0109 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 15th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.0%. Motorola Solutions’s payout ratio is 35.10%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Gregory Q. Brown sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $483.50, for a total value of $24,175,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 46,936 shares in the company, valued at $22,693,556. The trade was a 51.58% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO John P. Molloy sold 37,514 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $462.38, for a total value of $17,345,723.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer owned 59,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,432,080.64. This trade represents a 38.74% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 248,493 shares of company stock valued at $116,848,278 over the last ninety days. 1.44% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on MSI shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on Motorola Solutions in a report on Monday, July 7th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Evercore ISI raised their price target on Motorola Solutions from $500.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 29th. UBS Group raised their price target on Motorola Solutions from $490.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 8th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Motorola Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Finally, William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Motorola Solutions in a report on Wednesday, May 28th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Motorola Solutions presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $516.13.

Read Our Latest Report on MSI

Motorola Solutions Company Profile

(Free Report)

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides public safety and enterprise security solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety, and commercial customers who operate private communications networks and video security solutions, as well as manage a mobile workforce.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Motorola Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Motorola Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.