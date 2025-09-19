Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC Grows Position in Shinhan Financial Group Co Ltd $SHG

Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Shinhan Financial Group Co Ltd (NYSE:SHG – Free Report) by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,779 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 912 shares during the period. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Shinhan Financial Group were worth $397,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SHG. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Shinhan Financial Group by 3.9% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,501,208 shares of the bank’s stock worth $48,159,000 after buying an additional 56,088 shares in the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Shinhan Financial Group by 0.4% during the first quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 1,078,696 shares of the bank’s stock worth $34,605,000 after acquiring an additional 4,645 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of Shinhan Financial Group by 6.9% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 840,232 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,955,000 after acquiring an additional 54,204 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Shinhan Financial Group by 10.5% during the first quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 617,210 shares of the bank’s stock worth $19,800,000 after acquiring an additional 58,660 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Shinhan Financial Group by 152.0% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 582,570 shares of the bank’s stock worth $18,689,000 after acquiring an additional 351,413 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.76% of the company’s stock.

Shinhan Financial Group Price Performance

SHG opened at $49.29 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. Shinhan Financial Group Co Ltd has a 52-week low of $28.76 and a 52-week high of $52.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.93 billion, a PE ratio of 4.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 0.96. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $48.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.43.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Shinhan Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 30th.

Shinhan Financial Group Profile

Shinhan Financial Group Co, Ltd. provides financial products and services in South Korea and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Banking, Credit Card, Securities, Insurance, Credit, and Others. It offers retail banking services, including demand, savings, and fixed deposit-taking; checking accounts; mortgage and home equity, and retail lending; electronic banking and automatic teller machines (ATM); and bill paying, payroll and check-cashing, currency exchange, and wire fund transfer services.

