Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Cboe Global Markets, Inc. $CBOE

Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBOE – Free Report) by 11.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,344 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 143 shares during the quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cboe Global Markets were worth $313,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CBOE. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 23.1% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 9,464,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,141,730,000 after buying an additional 1,779,048 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 29,094.5% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,216,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,290,000 after buying an additional 1,212,368 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC lifted its position in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 400.6% during the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 1,067,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,580,000 after buying an additional 854,325 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cboe Global Markets in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $74,789,000. Finally, Perpetual Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Cboe Global Markets in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $66,981,000. 82.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently commented on CBOE. Morgan Stanley set a $218.00 price objective on shares of Cboe Global Markets and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $243.00 to $256.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 4th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $243.00 to $248.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 4th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $230.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $254.00 price objective on shares of Cboe Global Markets in a research report on Monday, August 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Cboe Global Markets currently has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $231.38.

Cboe Global Markets stock opened at $234.43 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $241.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $228.44. Cboe Global Markets, Inc. has a 1 year low of $187.30 and a 1 year high of $255.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.78.

Cboe Global Markets (NASDAQ:CBOE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 1st. The company reported $2.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.43 by $0.03. Cboe Global Markets had a net margin of 18.64% and a return on equity of 22.02%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.15 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Cboe Global Markets, Inc. will post 8.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, August 29th were paid a $0.72 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 29th. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.2%. This is an increase from Cboe Global Markets’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. Cboe Global Markets’s dividend payout ratio is 33.76%.

Cboe Global Markets, Inc is one of the largest stock exchange operators by volume in the United States and a leading market globally for ETP trading. Cboe offers trading across a diverse range of products in multiple asset classes and geographies, including options, futures, U.S. and European equities, exchange-traded products (ETPs), global foreign exchange (FX) and multi-asset volatility products based on the VIX Index.

