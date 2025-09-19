Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC Has $304,000 Stock Holdings in Xylem Inc. $XYL

Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL – Free Report) by 20.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,349 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 403 shares during the quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Xylem were worth $304,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Center for Financial Planning Inc. lifted its stake in Xylem by 52.0% in the first quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 266 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its stake in Xylem by 3.0% in the first quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 3,450 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $412,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. lifted its stake in Xylem by 84.9% in the first quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 220 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in Xylem by 0.7% in the first quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC now owns 14,229 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,700,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in Xylem by 25.1% in the first quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 539 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. 87.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Xylem from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 26th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Xylem from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 9th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Xylem from $164.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 5th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Xylem from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 12th. Finally, Cowen reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Xylem in a research report on Tuesday, August 26th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $150.75.

Xylem Stock Up 1.0%

Shares of NYSE:XYL opened at $142.37 on Friday. Xylem Inc. has a 52 week low of $100.47 and a 52 week high of $145.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.90. The company’s fifty day moving average is $139.00 and its 200-day moving average is $127.94. The company has a market capitalization of $34.65 billion, a PE ratio of 36.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.09.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.11. Xylem had a net margin of 10.74% and a return on equity of 10.33%. The company had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.20 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.09 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Xylem has set its FY 2025 guidance at 4.700-4.850 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Xylem Inc. will post 4.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Xylem Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 28th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 28th. Xylem’s payout ratio is currently 41.56%.

Insider Activity at Xylem

In related news, CAO Geri-Michelle Mcshane sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.96, for a total transaction of $139,960.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 2,957 shares in the company, valued at $413,861.72. This represents a 25.27% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Xylem Profile

Xylem Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, Measurement & Control Solutions, and Integrated Solutions and Services. The Water Infrastructure segment offers products, including water, storm water, and wastewater pumps; controls and systems; filtration, disinfection, and biological treatment equipment; and mobile dewatering equipment and rental services under the ADI, Flygt, Godwin, Sanitaire, Magneto, Neptune Benson, Ionpure, Leopold, Wedeco, and Xylem Vue brands.

