Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC Has $357,000 Stake in Cirrus Logic, Inc. $CRUS

Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS – Free Report) by 5.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,420 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 196 shares during the period. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cirrus Logic were worth $357,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in Cirrus Logic in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in Cirrus Logic by 95.1% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 476 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Cirrus Logic in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $50,000. UMB Bank n.a. grew its holdings in Cirrus Logic by 124.5% in the 1st quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 523 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Menard Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Cirrus Logic in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.96% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Scott Thomas sold 11,089 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.49, for a total transaction of $1,347,202.61. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 26,307 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,196,037.43. This represents a 29.65% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jeffrey W. Baumgartner sold 9,162 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $1,099,440.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 14,001 shares in the company, valued at $1,680,120. The trade was a 39.55% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 32,453 shares of company stock worth $3,821,790. Corporate insiders own 1.16% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have commented on CRUS. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Cirrus Logic from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 12th. Wall Street Zen cut Cirrus Logic from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $123.00.

Cirrus Logic Price Performance

Shares of Cirrus Logic stock opened at $122.75 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.21 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $109.70 and its 200-day moving average is $102.87. Cirrus Logic, Inc. has a one year low of $75.83 and a one year high of $127.17.

Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The semiconductor company reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.44. Cirrus Logic had a return on equity of 18.38% and a net margin of 18.15%.The company had revenue of $407.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $361.97 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.12 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Cirrus Logic has set its Q2 2026 guidance at EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Cirrus Logic, Inc. will post 5.63 EPS for the current year.

About Cirrus Logic

Cirrus Logic, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, develops low-power high-precision mixed-signal processing solutions in China, the United States, and internationally. The company offers audio products, including amplifiers; codecs components that integrate analog-to-digital converters (ADCs) and digital-to-analog converters (DACs) into a single integrated circuit (IC); smart codecs, a codec with integrated digital signal processing; standalone digital signal processors; and SoundClear technology, which consists of a portfolio of tools, software, and algorithms that helps to enhance user experience with features, such as louder, high-fidelity sound, audio playback, voice capture, and hearing augmentation for use in smartphones, tablets, laptops, AR/VR headsets, home theater systems, automotive entertainment systems, and professional audio systems.

