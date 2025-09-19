Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC Has $368,000 Position in Kura Oncology, Inc. $KURA

Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC cut its position in shares of Kura Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:KURA – Free Report) by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 63,806 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,980 shares during the period. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC owned 0.07% of Kura Oncology worth $368,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kura Oncology during the 1st quarter worth about $139,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Kura Oncology by 57.9% during the 1st quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 1,544,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,191,000 after purchasing an additional 566,193 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of Kura Oncology by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 105,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $694,000 after purchasing an additional 5,215 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kura Oncology by 26.5% during the 1st quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 54,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $351,000 after buying an additional 11,406 shares during the period. Finally, UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kura Oncology by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 131,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,147,000 after buying an additional 9,050 shares during the period.

KURA stock opened at $8.44 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.61. The stock has a market cap of $732.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.73 and a beta of 0.19. Kura Oncology, Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.41 and a 1 year high of $21.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 6.16 and a quick ratio of 6.16.

Kura Oncology ( NASDAQ:KURA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.75) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.90). The business had revenue of $15.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.95 million. Research analysts anticipate that Kura Oncology, Inc. will post -2.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Kura Oncology news, CEO Troy Edward Wilson purchased 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $8.20 per share, for a total transaction of $410,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 100,968 shares in the company, valued at $827,937.60. The trade was a 98.10% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 6.40% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on KURA shares. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Kura Oncology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, August 17th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $36.00 target price on shares of Kura Oncology in a report on Friday, June 20th. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Kura Oncology in a report on Thursday, September 4th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. JMP Securities reduced their target price on shares of Kura Oncology from $28.00 to $24.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 11th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Kura Oncology in a report on Thursday, June 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have given a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $24.10.

Kura Oncology, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines for the treatment of cancer. The company’s pipeline consists of small molecule product candidates that target cancer. Its lead product candidates are ziftomenib, an orally bioavailable small molecule inhibitor of the menin-KMT2A interaction for the treatment of genetically defined subsets of acute leukemias, including acute myeloid leukemia and acute lymphoblastic leukemia; tipifarnib, an orally bioavailable farnesyl transferase inhibitor combination with alpelisib for patients with PIK3CA-dependent HNSCC; and KO-2806, a farnesyl transferase inhibitor for the treatment of solid tumors.

