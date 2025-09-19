Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC Has $374,000 Holdings in Dropbox, Inc. $DBX

Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX – Free Report) by 11.3% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 13,073 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,328 shares during the quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Dropbox were worth $374,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Kera Capital Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in Dropbox by 29.2% in the 2nd quarter. Kera Capital Partners Inc. now owns 12,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $357,000 after purchasing an additional 2,823 shares during the period. Invst LLC bought a new stake in Dropbox in the 1st quarter valued at $683,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Dropbox by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 8,544,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,202,000 after purchasing an additional 157,148 shares during the period. Intech Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Dropbox by 33.4% in the 1st quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 200,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,363,000 after purchasing an additional 50,305 shares during the period. Finally, Bayforest Capital Ltd boosted its holdings in Dropbox by 106.3% in the 1st quarter. Bayforest Capital Ltd now owns 10,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,000 after purchasing an additional 5,377 shares during the period. 94.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Dropbox news, Director Karen Peacock sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $60,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 23,295 shares in the company, valued at approximately $698,850. This trade represents a 7.91% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider William T. Yoon sold 11,430 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.16, for a total transaction of $344,728.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 223,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,745,645.92. The trade was a 4.86% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 314,333 shares of company stock worth $8,938,399. Corporate insiders own 29.95% of the company’s stock.

DBX opened at $30.79 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.31 billion, a PE ratio of 18.77, a PEG ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 0.70. Dropbox, Inc. has a 1-year low of $24.25 and a 1-year high of $33.33. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $28.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.98.

Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $625.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $618.60 million. Dropbox had a net margin of 19.17% and a negative return on equity of 61.31%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.60 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Dropbox, Inc. will post 1.64 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on DBX. UBS Group downgraded shares of Dropbox from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $29.00 to $27.00 in a report on Thursday. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Dropbox from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $29.67.

Dropbox, Inc provides a content collaboration platform worldwide. The company's platform allows individuals, families, teams, and organizations to collaborate and sign up for free through its website or app, as well as upgrade to a paid subscription plan for premium features. It serves customers in professional services, technology, media, education, industrial, consumer and retail, and financial services industries.

