Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC Has $411,000 Stock Position in Paychex, Inc. $PAYX

Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Free Report) by 16.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,824 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 403 shares during the period. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Paychex were worth $411,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Paychex alerts:

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its stake in Paychex by 118.5% during the first quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 136,876 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $21,117,000 after purchasing an additional 74,245 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in Paychex by 32.6% during the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 119,291 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $18,404,000 after purchasing an additional 29,320 shares during the period. MWA Asset Management grew its stake in Paychex by 6.5% during the first quarter. MWA Asset Management now owns 4,269 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $659,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the period. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Paychex by 15.1% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,419 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $990,000 after purchasing an additional 843 shares during the period. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in Paychex during the first quarter worth approximately $832,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.47% of the company’s stock.

Paychex Stock Performance

Shares of Paychex stock opened at $131.11 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $139.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $146.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.91. Paychex, Inc. has a 12 month low of $130.24 and a 12 month high of $161.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

Paychex Dividend Announcement

Paychex ( NASDAQ:PAYX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 25th. The business services provider reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19. The business had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. Paychex had a return on equity of 45.01% and a net margin of 29.75%.During the same period last year, the company posted $1.12 earnings per share. Paychex has set its FY 2026 guidance at EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Paychex, Inc. will post 4.99 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 21st were given a $1.08 dividend. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 21st. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 94.53%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Paychex news, Chairman Martin Mucci sold 97,526 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.17, for a total value of $14,157,849.42. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman directly owned 446,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $64,878,940.89. This trade represents a 17.91% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO John B. Gibson sold 12,370 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.92, for a total value of $1,755,550.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 81,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,602,669.60. This represents a 13.14% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently commented on PAYX. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Paychex from $150.00 to $148.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 27th. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $165.00 price target on Paychex and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 24th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Paychex from $156.00 to $152.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 26th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $140.00 price target on Paychex and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Paychex from $148.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 14th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $149.20.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Paychex

Paychex Company Profile

(Free Report)

Paychex, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated human capital management solutions (HCM) for payroll, benefits, human resources (HR), and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States, Europe, and India. It offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PAYX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Paychex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paychex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.