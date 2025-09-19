Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC Has $458,000 Position in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. $CDNS

Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Free Report) by 54.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,487 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 525 shares during the quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cadence Design Systems were worth $458,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Cadence Design Systems by 1.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,339,142 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $6,698,834,000 after buying an additional 429,955 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 13.2% in the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 9,064,953 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,305,489,000 after purchasing an additional 1,054,702 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 4,729,026 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,202,733,000 after purchasing an additional 312,757 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 14.0% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,416,284 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $614,534,000 after purchasing an additional 296,983 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,245,930 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $571,208,000 after purchasing an additional 8,361 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.85% of the company’s stock.

Cadence Design Systems Stock Performance

Shares of Cadence Design Systems stock opened at $364.88 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.82, a quick ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $345.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $305.19. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $221.56 and a 1-year high of $376.45. The company has a market cap of $99.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 98.62, a PEG ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 1.00.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Cadence Design Systems ( NASDAQ:CDNS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 28th. The software maker reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.09. Cadence Design Systems had a return on equity of 29.65% and a net margin of 19.88%.The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.28 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Cadence Design Systems has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 1.750-1.810 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 6.850-6.950 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 5.41 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on CDNS shares. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $355.00 target price (up previously from $328.00) on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a report on Tuesday, July 29th. Wall Street Zen raised Cadence Design Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, September 13th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Cadence Design Systems from $340.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 28th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Cadence Design Systems from $350.00 to $395.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 29th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Cadence Design Systems from $325.00 to $390.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 29th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $364.33.

Insider Transactions at Cadence Design Systems

In other news, VP Paul Cunningham sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $343.95, for a total value of $343,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president directly owned 102,499 shares in the company, valued at $35,254,531.05. This trade represents a 0.97% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Ita M. Brennan sold 180 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $334.51, for a total value of $60,211.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 7,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,619,213.30. This represents a 2.25% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 3,180 shares of company stock valued at $1,069,232. Company insiders own 1.99% of the company’s stock.

About Cadence Design Systems

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

