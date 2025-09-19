Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC Has $462,000 Stock Position in FedEx Corporation $FDX

Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX – Free Report) by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,031 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after buying an additional 156 shares during the quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in FedEx were worth $462,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of FedEx by 1.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,489,161 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $4,994,848,000 after buying an additional 289,655 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of FedEx by 1.4% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,264,993 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $795,940,000 after purchasing an additional 43,989 shares during the period. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of FedEx by 7.1% during the first quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 2,030,687 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $495,041,000 after purchasing an additional 135,290 shares during the period. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC boosted its holdings in shares of FedEx by 85.9% during the first quarter. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC now owns 1,585,033 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $386,399,000 after purchasing an additional 732,266 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of FedEx by 0.4% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,506,226 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $367,188,000 after purchasing an additional 5,490 shares during the period. 84.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of FDX stock opened at $226.51 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $228.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $226.73. FedEx Corporation has a 1 year low of $194.29 and a 1 year high of $308.53.

FedEx ( NYSE:FDX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 18th. The shipping service provider reported $3.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.71 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $22.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.74 billion. FedEx had a net margin of 4.65% and a return on equity of 16.34%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.60 EPS. FedEx has set its FY 2026 guidance at 17.200-19.000 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that FedEx Corporation will post 19.14 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 8th will be issued a $1.45 dividend. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 8th. FedEx’s payout ratio is 34.36%.

In other FedEx news, Director R Brad Martin sold 2,123 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.75, for a total value of $513,235.25. Following the sale, the director owned 8,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,160,036.25. The trade was a 19.20% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Paul S. Walsh sold 3,610 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.29, for a total transaction of $860,226.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 15,513 shares in the company, valued at $3,696,592.77. This trade represents a 18.88% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 9,343 shares of company stock valued at $2,228,816 in the last 90 days. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

FDX has been the subject of several research reports. Susquehanna decreased their price target on shares of FedEx from $295.00 to $285.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 12th. Dbs Bank upgraded shares of FedEx from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of FedEx from $290.00 to $285.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 5th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and set a $320.00 price target (down from $330.00) on shares of FedEx in a report on Wednesday, June 25th. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated an “in-line” rating and issued a $243.00 target price (down from $249.00) on shares of FedEx in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have given a Buy rating, ten have assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, FedEx currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $276.08.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. It operates through FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, and FedEx Services segments. The FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; and time-critical transportation services.

