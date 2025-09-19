Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC Has $466,000 Holdings in Cloudflare, Inc. $NET

Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET – Free Report) by 26.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,382 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 496 shares during the quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cloudflare were worth $466,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Financiere des Professionnels Fonds d investissement inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cloudflare during the second quarter worth approximately $226,000. Keystone Wealth Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cloudflare by 17.0% during the second quarter. Keystone Wealth Services LLC now owns 10,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,984,000 after buying an additional 1,474 shares during the last quarter. Clarus Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Cloudflare by 4.4% during the second quarter. Clarus Wealth Advisors now owns 7,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,496,000 after buying an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cloudflare by 38.7% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 5,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,052,000 after buying an additional 1,499 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cloudflare during the second quarter worth approximately $384,000. 82.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CFO Thomas J. Seifert sold 34,270 shares of Cloudflare stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.17, for a total transaction of $6,859,825.90. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 241,550 shares in the company, valued at $48,351,063.50. The trade was a 12.42% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Thomas J. Seifert sold 59,130 shares of Cloudflare stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.30, for a total value of $11,843,739.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 241,550 shares in the company, valued at $48,382,465. This trade represents a 19.67% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 665,738 shares of company stock valued at $131,968,542 over the last 90 days. 10.89% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Cloudflare stock opened at $223.60 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -657.65 and a beta of 1.95. Cloudflare, Inc. has a 1 year low of $77.80 and a 1 year high of $230.10. The business has a 50-day moving average of $203.75 and a 200-day moving average of $164.10. The company has a current ratio of 5.14, a quick ratio of 5.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63.

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $512.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $501.58 million. Cloudflare had a negative return on equity of 8.42% and a negative net margin of 6.22%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.20 EPS. Cloudflare has set its FY 2025 guidance at 0.850-0.860 EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 0.230-0.23 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Cloudflare, Inc. will post -0.11 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on NET. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price target on Cloudflare from $162.00 to $199.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. Mizuho raised their target price on Cloudflare from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. UBS Group raised their target price on Cloudflare from $145.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Cloudflare in a research report on Monday, June 16th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Cloudflare from $200.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cloudflare currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $191.28.

Cloudflare, Inc operates as a cloud services provider that delivers a range of services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and IoT devices; and website and application security products comprising web application firewall, bot management, distributed denial of service, API gateways, SSL/TLS encryption, script management, security center, and rate limiting products.

