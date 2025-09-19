Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC Has $469,000 Position in KB Financial Group Inc $KB

Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of KB Financial Group Inc (NYSE:KB – Free Report) by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,676 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 515 shares during the quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in KB Financial Group were worth $469,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in KB Financial Group by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 3,759 shares of the bank’s stock worth $214,000 after buying an additional 258 shares during the period. PDS Planning Inc raised its stake in KB Financial Group by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 8,024 shares of the bank’s stock worth $434,000 after buying an additional 271 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in KB Financial Group by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 20,442 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,106,000 after buying an additional 272 shares during the period. Aprio Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in KB Financial Group by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Aprio Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,617 shares of the bank’s stock worth $520,000 after buying an additional 446 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in KB Financial Group by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 25,116 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,359,000 after buying an additional 520 shares during the period. 11.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Wall Street Zen downgraded KB Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, August 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

KB Financial Group Stock Performance

Shares of KB opened at $84.36 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 1.67. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $81.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $71.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.10, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.07. KB Financial Group Inc has a 52 week low of $46.38 and a 52 week high of $92.39.

KB Financial Group (NYSE:KB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 14th. The bank reported $3.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.15 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.20 billion. KB Financial Group had a return on equity of 9.79% and a net margin of 16.16%. Equities analysts forecast that KB Financial Group Inc will post 8.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

KB Financial Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 8th were issued a $0.657 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 8th. This represents a $2.63 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.1%. KB Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.37%.

KB Financial Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

KB Financial Group Inc provides a range of banking and related financial services to consumers and corporations in South Korea, the United States, New Zealand, China, Cambodia, the United Kingdom, Indonesia, and internationally. The company operates through Retail Banking, Corporate Banking, Other Banking Services, Credit Card, Securities, Life Insurance, and Non-Life Insurance segments.

See Also

