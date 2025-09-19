Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC Increases Stock Position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. $PYPL

Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) by 5.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,796 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 303 shares during the period. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $431,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in PayPal by 0.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 86,221,849 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $5,625,976,000 after buying an additional 276,339 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in PayPal by 19.1% during the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 11,238,218 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $733,294,000 after purchasing an additional 1,798,330 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in PayPal by 14.9% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 9,516,070 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $620,924,000 after purchasing an additional 1,232,155 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in PayPal by 44.6% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 8,559,376 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $558,499,000 after purchasing an additional 2,638,815 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen LLC purchased a new position in PayPal during the first quarter valued at $529,264,000. 68.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PayPal Price Performance

Shares of PYPL opened at $68.52 on Friday. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $55.85 and a 1-year high of $93.66. The stock has a market cap of $65.46 billion, a PE ratio of 14.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.43. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $70.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $69.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.33.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PayPal ( NASDAQ:PYPL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.10. PayPal had a net margin of 14.49% and a return on equity of 25.35%. The business had revenue of $8.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.08 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.19 earnings per share. PayPal has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 1.180-1.220 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 5.150-5.300 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 5.03 EPS for the current year.

PYPL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of PayPal from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “positive” rating on shares of PayPal in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 price objective on shares of PayPal in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Macquarie reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on shares of PayPal in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Finally, JMP Securities decreased their price target on shares of PayPal from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Seventeen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fifteen have given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $84.50.

Insider Activity at PayPal

In related news, EVP Diego Scotti sold 3,838 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.12, for a total value of $265,282.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 16,989 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,174,279.68. The trade was a 18.43% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Suzan Kereere sold 4,162 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.39, for a total transaction of $288,801.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 48,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,364,235.37. This trade represents a 7.91% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 15,102 shares of company stock worth $1,046,607. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

PayPal Company Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It operates a two-sided network at scale that connects merchants and consumers that enables its customers to connect, transact, and send and receive payments through online and in person, as well as transfer and withdraw funds using various funding sources, such as bank accounts, PayPal or Venmo account balance, PayPal and Venmo branded credit products comprising its installment products, credit and debit cards, and cryptocurrencies, as well as other stored value products, including gift cards and eligible rewards.

