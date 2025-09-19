Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC Increases Stock Position in SBA Communications Corporation $SBAC

Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of SBA Communications Corporation (NASDAQ:SBAC – Free Report) by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,924 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the period. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in SBA Communications were worth $452,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in SBA Communications by 1.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,666,669 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,886,844,000 after purchasing an additional 268,018 shares during the period. Dodge & Cox grew its holdings in SBA Communications by 15.5% in the first quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 8,485,264 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,866,843,000 after purchasing an additional 1,139,009 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in SBA Communications by 40.3% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,973,657 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,314,265,000 after purchasing an additional 1,715,541 shares during the period. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in SBA Communications by 7.3% in the first quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,996,773 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $439,310,000 after purchasing an additional 135,682 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in SBA Communications by 11.5% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,986,133 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $436,969,000 after purchasing an additional 204,902 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.35% of the company’s stock.

SBAC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of SBA Communications in a research report on Tuesday, August 5th. Raymond James Financial set a $265.00 price target on SBA Communications and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 5th. JMP Securities set a $280.00 price target on SBA Communications and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 5th. Bank of America lowered SBA Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $260.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 27th. Finally, Scotiabank started coverage on SBA Communications in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $252.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have assigned a Buy rating and eight have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $251.63.

SBA Communications stock opened at $198.82 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $216.93 and a 200 day moving average of $223.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.80. SBA Communications Corporation has a 12-month low of $186.81 and a 12-month high of $252.64.

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 4th. The technology company reported $3.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.10 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $698.98 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $670.73 million. SBA Communications had a net margin of 31.19% and a negative return on equity of 16.83%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.29 EPS. SBA Communications has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, analysts predict that SBA Communications Corporation will post 12.57 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 21st were issued a $1.11 dividend. This represents a $4.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 21st. SBA Communications’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.42%.

SBA Communications Corporation is a leading independent owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure including towers, buildings, rooftops, distributed antenna systems (DAS) and small cells. With a portfolio of more than 39,000 communications sites throughout the Americas, Africa and in Asia, SBA is listed on NASDAQ under the symbol SBAC.

