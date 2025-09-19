Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC Invests $306,000 in Woori Bank $WF

Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Woori Bank (NYSE:WF – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 6,148 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $306,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of WF. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in shares of Woori Bank by 3,000.5% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 81,481 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,720,000 after acquiring an additional 78,853 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC grew its position in Woori Bank by 68.0% in the 1st quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 68,203 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,277,000 after buying an additional 27,616 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Woori Bank by 19.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 140,654 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,395,000 after buying an additional 23,015 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Woori Bank by 67.5% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 52,170 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,741,000 after buying an additional 21,016 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vident Advisory LLC grew its position in Woori Bank by 21.5% in the 1st quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 115,365 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,851,000 after buying an additional 20,379 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 3.41% of the company’s stock.

Woori Bank Stock Performance

Shares of WF opened at $56.75 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $54.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.05 billion, a PE ratio of 7.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. Woori Bank has a 52-week low of $29.44 and a 52-week high of $57.97.

About Woori Bank

Woori Bank ( NYSE:WF Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 25th. The bank reported $2.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3,574.37 by ($3,571.74). The company had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2,790.97 billion. Woori Bank had a net margin of 11.84% and a return on equity of 8.30%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Woori Bank will post 8.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Woori Financial Group Inc, a financial holding company, operates as a commercial bank that provides a range of financial products and services to individuals, corporations, and small- and medium-sized enterprises in Korea. It operates through Banking, Credit Card, Capital, Investment Banking, and Others segments.

